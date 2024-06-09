Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2,345.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,250 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after buying an additional 993,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 56,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,152,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE PCG opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.