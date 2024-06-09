Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 45,412 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.