Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440,424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

