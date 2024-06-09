Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Public Storage worth $97,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.