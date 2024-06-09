Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8671 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.78.
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $27.90 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Publicis Groupe Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.