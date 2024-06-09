Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8671 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Publicis Groupe’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $27.90 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Featured Stories

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

