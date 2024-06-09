PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $111.54 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.