Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $64.94 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 231.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

