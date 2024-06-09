QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $350.06

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.06 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 463.35 ($5.94). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 459 ($5.88), with a volume of 905,202 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 372.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 351.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

