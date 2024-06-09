Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313,336 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 2.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 1.72% of Qorvo worth $186,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $99.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

