Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Down 2.5%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 2,202,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,429,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The company has a market cap of £12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.77.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

