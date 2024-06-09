Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DGX opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.53. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

