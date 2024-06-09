Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. 112,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,017,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLYB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rallybio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

