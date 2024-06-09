Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 234,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,705,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.08. The company has a market cap of £7.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.