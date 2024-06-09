RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.7 %

RNR opened at $227.94 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

