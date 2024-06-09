Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,556 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $64,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNST opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.04. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RNST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

