Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 115.19% from the stock’s previous close.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Replimune Group stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Coffin sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $74,172.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,511.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,717 shares of company stock worth $593,409 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

