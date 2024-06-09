ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ResMed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $29,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $210.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock worth $3,348,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

