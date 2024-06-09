Reviewing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and Principal Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $155.16 million 4.12 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -79.58 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Principal Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altus Power.

Altus Power has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.22, indicating that its share price is 622% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 7 1 3.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.44%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Principal Solar

(Get Free Report)

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.