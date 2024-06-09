Reviewing Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $73.28 million 1.43 $8.38 million $3.60 6.78 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

This table compares Finward Bancorp and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.11% 11.12% 0.73% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Finward Bancorp and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, bill pay, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

