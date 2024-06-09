Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,671 shares of company stock worth $438,754 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $255.91 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $251.28 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

