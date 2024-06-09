Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 49.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 29.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 42.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after acquiring an additional 587,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

