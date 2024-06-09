Royal Bank of Canada Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$22.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.

TSE:TCL.A opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.61.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

