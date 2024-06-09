Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.54%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What are earnings reports?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.