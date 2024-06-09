Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

TSE:RY opened at C$146.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$149.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

