Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,590,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,976,000 after purchasing an additional 301,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,215 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 236,927 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OMC opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

