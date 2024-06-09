Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,229,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,826,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.81 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

