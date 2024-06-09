Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,845,364 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,550,165,000 after purchasing an additional 408,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,235,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 544,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,935,314 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,549,000 after acquiring an additional 358,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

RIVN opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

