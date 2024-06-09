R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Trading Down 13.3%

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02). Approximately 129,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 841,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.19.

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

