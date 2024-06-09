Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

SABA stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 21st.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

