Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA BRW opened at $7.25 on Friday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
