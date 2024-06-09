Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54 on June 28th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.538 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $974.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.92% and a net margin of 96.22%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

