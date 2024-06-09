Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $32.84. Samsara shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1,784,416 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,729,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Samsara Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

