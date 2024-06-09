Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-$1.213 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Samsara stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $722,061.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,321,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

