Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.3 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Samsara Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.91.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,729,455. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

