Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Up 1.4%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.43). Approximately 56,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 139,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.41).

Sanderson Design Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sanderson Design Group alerts:

Sanderson Design Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Sanderson Design Group’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.