Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,209 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $41,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

