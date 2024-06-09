Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.