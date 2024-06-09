Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 142,821 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,821 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $54,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.