Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 209,331 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 209,331 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.81% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $55,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $68.41 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,341,043.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,174 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

