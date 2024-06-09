Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 21,517 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.49% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $47,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2,809.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

