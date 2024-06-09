Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 44,051 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.72% of SouthState worth $45,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in SouthState by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in SouthState by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $73.84 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.71.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

