Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,918,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of Everest Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $13,273,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $382.81 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.52. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.