Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 633,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Veralto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

