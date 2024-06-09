Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 299,567 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.78% of MasTec worth $46,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MasTec by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec by 69,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

Shares of MTZ opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

