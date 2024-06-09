Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Equity Residential worth $48,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

