Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,849 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WNS were worth $54,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in WNS by 19.7% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 103.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,773 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WNS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 71,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $51.24 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $76.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

