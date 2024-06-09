Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 290.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,576 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.58% of Match Group worth $57,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Match Group by 17,295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Match Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,613,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Match Group by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,136,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,479,000 after acquiring an additional 956,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $32.02 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

