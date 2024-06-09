Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,232 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 7.33% of Stem worth $44,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 54.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

Stem stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stem

Insider Activity at Stem

In related news, Director David S. Buzby acquired 33,800 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $61,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Homenock bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,059.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 408,931 shares worth $764,907. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.