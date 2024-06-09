Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 23,091 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $48,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after buying an additional 539,570 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after acquiring an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

