Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 68,420 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,420 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.07% of Kirby worth $49,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth $224,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 90,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,662 shares of company stock worth $4,572,893. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

NYSE KEX opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

