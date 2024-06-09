Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PTC were worth $52,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,647,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.15. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.